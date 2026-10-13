FIFA paid Infantino $1.76M in undisclosed compensation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino received an additional $1.76 million in compensation in 2024 that was not publicly disclosed by football's world governing body, potentially violating its own statutes, The Times reported Tuesday.

According to the British newspaper, Infantino received two separate salaries: one from FIFA in Switzerland, disclosed in its annual report, and another from FWC2026 US Inc., the company established to organize the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA's 2024 annual report listed Infantino's compensation at 4.274 million Swiss francs ($5.13 million), while a filing with the US Internal Revenue Service showed he received an additional $1.76 million from the organizing company that year.

Miguel Maduro, FIFA's former governance committee chairman, described the failure to disclose the payments as "a clear violation of FIFA's statutes" and called for an independent investigation.

"It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public. The FIFA statutes impose an obligation of full transparency," Maduro told the newspaper.

The Times also reported that $626,229 of Infantino's additional 2024 compensation was classified as "other reportable compensation."

FIFA rejected allegations that it had breached its statutes, saying it fully complied with reporting requirements.

A FIFA spokesperson said the president's compensation and contractual benefits were determined by the organization's compensation subcommittee.

"These benefits are reported to the US authorities in line with reporting requirements," the spokesperson said.





