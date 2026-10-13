Dortmund coach Kovac extends contract to 2029-club

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has extended his contract by two years ⁠to 2029, ⁠the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Kovac, who took over in early 2025 ⁠with the team languishing in 11th place in the standings, turned their season around and clinched a Champions League spot on the final matchday, before finishing runners-up ⁠to champions ⁠Bayern Munich last season.

"Together, we've set a clear course for development and laid important foundations for the future," Kovac said. "We want to build on ⁠that. We have a clear vision of how we play soccer, how we perform as a team, and what it takes ⁠to ‌achieve ‌our goals."

Dortmund, currently second ⁠to Freiburg ‌on goal difference after five matchdays in ⁠the Bundesliga, take ⁠on Bodo/Glimt in the ⁠Champions League on Wednesday.







