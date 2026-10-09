News Sports NBA Europe gains momentum: Interest in the new league from all sides

NBA Europe gains momentum: Interest in the new league from all sides

Two-sentence format (Clean news style) The NBA and FIBA have reiterated their joint commitment to establishing a new European basketball competition as discussions over the continent's sporting landscape intensify following the Como summit. The proposed venture continues to draw high-profile interest across sports and finance, buoyed by supportive remarks from club executives such as Florentino Pérez and Dimitris Giannakopoulos, private equity firm RedBird, and NBA head coach Kenny Atkinson.