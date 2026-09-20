Mourinho blames ref committee for Real Madrid derby defeat

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho lashed out at Spain's refereeing committee after Los Blancos lost 2-1 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a La Liga derby clash.

Mourinho's team dropped to third, six points behind unbeaten leaders Barcelona as they stumbled at the Metropolitano stadium.

Madrid were unhappy about fouls by Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in on Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in the first half, which Mourinho insisted should have been red cards.

Madrid were reduced to 10 men themselves early in the second half when Dean Huijsen fouled Giuliano Simeone to give away a penalty.

"We could skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here," Mourinho told reporters, clutching a printed piece of paper with images of the fouls he was unhappy about.

"They were two clear red cards."

Mourinho said referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias "could not handle the pressure" at the Metropolitano stadium and blamed Spain's refereeing committee, the CTA.

"The ones who should be really happy are the referee appointment committee, because everything was very strange," said Mourinho.

"They assign a referee who at 41 has never been an international (referee), so it's clearly not because he's a great referee."

Mourinho also said the match's VAR referee Daniel Jesus Trujillo has "history" with Madrid.

"This combination... a referee, poor referee, who has only done tiny little matches, and a VAR official with a big history... well, congratulations to the referee appointment committee," continued Mourinho.

The coach said he had "not seen" the incident for Huijsen's red card.

In February 2025, Madrid filed a formal complaint about Spanish refereeing to the Spanish football federation, labelling it "rigged" and "completely discredited".

The club's television channel regularly attacks officiating in Spain.

Real Madrid created no chances of note in a dull first half against Atletico but Mourinho said he was happy with his players.

"They played a first half of great quality, of great personality," said the veteran Portuguese coach.

Mourinho said his team still had a good chance of winning the Spanish title if the refereeing was fair.

"If they leave us in peace and calm, if they let us compete on equal terms with everyone, there's still a long way to go," said Mourinho.







