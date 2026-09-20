Fenerbahce thrash Eyupspor 8-0 for their biggest win in Turkish Super Lig history

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahce thrashed cross-town team Eyupspor 8-0 at home Sunday, marking their biggest victory ever in the sixth week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty in the third minute after a VAR review determined that Eyupspor's Costa had fouled Vedat Muriqi inside the box.

Greenwood converted the spot kick in the fifth minute to put the hosts ahead of Eyupspor, which was promoted to the Super Lig in 2024.

Fenerbahce doubled their lead two minutes later when Kerem Akturkoglu found Muriqi at the far post, and the striker finished into an empty net.

Muriqi scored again in the 21st minute, following up after Greenwood's shot was saved by goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan.

Fenerbahce made it 4-0 in the 38th minute when Matteo Guendouzi fired home from outside the box following Irfan Can Kahveci's pass.

Kahveci added a fifth goal in first-half stoppage time, beating Moldovan with a close-range finish after receiving Greenwood's pass.

Fenerbahce continued their dominance after the break, with Muriqi completing his hat trick in the 47th minute with a near-post finish.

The striker headed in his fourth goal in the 55th minute from Irfan Can's corner to make it 7-0.

Greenwood completed the rout in the 80th minute, converting from close range after Oguz Aydin set him up inside the box.

Fenerbahce became the first team among Europe's top 10 leagues to score five goals in the first half of a match this season, while their seven goals in 55 minutes marked another league record for the club.

The victory also made Fenerbahce the team with the most matches featuring seven or more goals in Super Lig history.

Sunday's results

Erzurumspor FK 1-0 Samsunspor

Goztepe 2-2 Rizespor

Amed SK 3-2 Besiktas