Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma

Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the second half as Inter Milan came back from ⁠two goals down ⁠to draw 2-2 with AS Roma in their top-of-the-table Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico ⁠on Saturday, as both sides dropped points for the first time this season.

Manu Kone opened the scoring for the home side with a right-footed shot in the sixth minute, and he added a second with his left 31 minutes later to send ⁠his ⁠side into the break 2-0 up.

Inter came out with all guns blazing in the second half, with Martinez reducing the deficit in the 46th minute and then lashing home the equaliser in the 79th to grab ⁠a share of the spoils after a spirited comeback.

The draw left Roma top on goal difference ahead of Inter and Lazio, with all three sides on 13 points from five games. Cagliari, ⁠who ‌won ‌1-0 at Udinese through a ⁠Daniel Maldini goal, are ‌fourth, one point further back.

Bologna were held to a 1-1 ⁠draw at home by ⁠Torino, while Lazio kept up with the ⁠pace-setters thanks to a 2-0 win over Venezia.





