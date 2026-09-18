 Contact Us
News Sports UEFA and CONCACAF urge FIFA to pay $2.1 billion to member associations

UEFA and CONCACAF urge FIFA to pay $2.1 billion to member associations

Continental confederations UEFA and CONCACAF called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday to tap approximately $2.1 billion in reserve funds and divide it across all 211 member federations.

AFP SPORTS
Published September 18,2026 09:09 PM
Updated September 18,2026 09:30 PM
Subscribe
UEFA AND CONCACAF URGE FIFA TO PAY $2.1 BILLION TO MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS

Two continental football federations, UEFA and CONCACAF, on Friday called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to release around $2.1 billion from the global governing body's reserves to share among its 211 member associations.

In a letter sent to Infantino by European football chief Aleksander Ceferin and his counterpart at the North and Central American and Carribean body, Victor Montagliani, the two officials said each of FIFA's members should receive $10 million each in the four-year cycle between 2027-2030.