UEFA and CONCACAF urge FIFA to pay $2.1 billion to member associations

Two continental football federations, UEFA and CONCACAF, on Friday called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to release around $2.1 billion from the global governing body's reserves to share among its 211 member associations.

In a letter sent to Infantino by European football chief Aleksander Ceferin and his counterpart at the North and Central American and Carribean body, Victor Montagliani, the two officials said each of FIFA's members should receive $10 million each in the four-year cycle between 2027-2030.





