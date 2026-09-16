News Sports Former Netherlands coach Koeman mourns death of his wife at age of 65

Former Netherlands coach Koeman mourns death of his wife at age of 65

Bartina Koeman, the wife of former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, has died at age 65 following a long battle with breast cancer, the coach announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Ronald Koeman's wife, Bartina, has died at age 65, the former Netherlands coach said on Instagram on Wednesday.



Koeman said that his wife died the previous day. She had been suffering from breast cancer for years.



"It is with deep sadness, but also with great pride and love, that we say goodbye to my wonderful wife, our dearly beloved mum and granny," Koeman said.



Koeman won Euro 1988 as a player and coached the Dutch national team 2018-2020 and again from 2023 until after this summer's World Cup where the team went out in the round of 32. He named his wife's illness as one reason for his resignation.











