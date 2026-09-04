Mbappe misses penalty as Parrott lifts Betis past Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe missed a late penalty as Troy Parrott scored his first goal for Real Betis in a 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Friday, ending Jose Mourinho's side's perfect start to the La Liga season.

Madrid had won each of their first three matches under Mourinho in his second spell in charge, but Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles denied Mbappe from the spot deep into stoppage time to seal a memorable victory at La Cartuja.

Vinicius Junior hit the post in the first half from Arda Guler's pass across the face of goal, with Mbappe foiled twice by heroic blocks from Natan and Marc Bartra.

As Madrid struggled to break Betis down, the hosts took a surprise lead nine minutes from time when Parrott fired home the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had produced a fine save to deny Nelson Deossa's header.

Carlos Espi thought he had equalised with a superb acrobatic finish from a Vinicius cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Mbappe then clipped the crossbar with a delicate effort before being handed a glorious chance to level from the penalty spot after Natan's crunching late challenge on Vinicius.

However, Valles saved his kick to secure a victory that lifted Betis level with Madrid on nine points from four matches ahead of just their second Champions League campaign next week.







