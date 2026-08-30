Bruno Fernandes hat-trick pushes Manchester United to 5-2 comeback win over Ipswich

Manchester United came from behind to beat Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick to push them confidently in the lead.

Ipswich started confidently and unsettled the hosts during the opening half. Gary O'Neil's side attacked with purpose and were rewarded in the 29th minute when Leif Davis gave the visitors the lead, putting United under pressure.

United gradually increased the pressure as the half progressed, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo involved prominently in their attacking moves. The hosts were rewarded just before the interval when Bruno Fernandes levelled in the 45th minute after an error from Ipswich midfielder Marcelino Nunez gave the United captain an opportunity to fire the ball into the net.

United emerged from the break with much greater intensity and quickly turned the match around. In the 56th minute, Ipswich defender Jacob Hargreaves put the ball into his own net as United's sustained pressure finally broke through, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead.

The goal opened up the game, with Ipswich struggling to contain United's attacking players. Fernandes then struck again in the 63rd minute, scoring his second goal of the afternoon to extend United's advantage to 3-1.

The Portuguese international completed his hat-trick just five minutes later in the 68th minute, putting United 4-1 ahead and completing a remarkable turnaround after the hosts had fallen behind in the first half.

Ipswich refused to give up and pulled a goal back late in the match when Chuba Akpom scored to reduce the deficit to 4-2 and give the visitors a brief prospect of making the final stages more competitive.

United, however, responded once again, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring late on to make it 5-2.

- Sunday's results:

Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Sunderland 1-0 Fulham