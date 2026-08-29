Bayern Munich rout Stuttgart 5-1 in Bundesliga opener

Defending champions Bayern Munich opened the new Bundesliga season with a commanding 5-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz scored for Bayern, while Josha Vagnoman put through his own net after earlier equalizing for Stuttgart.

The visitors created the first chance in the 12th minute when Tiago Tomas saw his effort from inside the six-yard box strike the crossbar and go out.

Bayern went close five minutes later as Olise's curling free kick struck the far post with Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow beaten.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Upamecano, who met Joshua Kimmich's corner at the near post and glanced a header beyond Bredlow.

Luis Diaz had an opportunity to double the advantage five minutes later, but Bredlow blocked his effort in a one-on-one situation.

The Stuttgart goalkeeper produced another fine save in the 38th minute, turning a shot from just inside the penalty area over the crossbar.

Bayern went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, but Stuttgart drew level in the 52nd minute.

Maximilian Mittelstadt crossed from the left and Manuel Neuer saved Igor Matanovic's far-post header, but the rebound fell to Vagnoman, who found the net with a well-placed volley.

Stuttgart's parity, however, lasted only three minutes.

Kimmich released Olise with a through ball behind the defense, and the France international timed his run before finishing into the bottom corner to restore Bayern's lead.

Bayern made it 3-1 in the 57th minute when Alphonso Davies drove into the penalty area and sent a low cross toward goal. Vagnoman slipped while attempting to clear and diverted the ball past Bredlow.

Olise appeared to score his second in the 64th minute after being played through by Harry Kane, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee review.

Stuttgart threatened to reduce the deficit in the 72nd minute, but Ermedin Demirovic sent his effort narrowly over the crossbar from a tight angle.

Pavlovic put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute, sweeping home after substitute Saibari carried the ball into the box and laid it into his path.

Diaz completed the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing past Bredlow following another pass from Saibari.

The result gave Bayern an emphatic start to their Bundesliga title defense.