Italian Football Federation withdraws support for FIFA head Infantino

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced Wednesday that it would no longer support FIFA President Gianni Infantino's potential bid for reelection next March.

The federation said the decision was intended to express its position clearly and transparently and cited Infantino's recent controversial initiatives "concerning governance and the development of international competitions."

"We will continue to work alongside UEFA and the other European federations to promote a vision of soccer based on merit, solidarity, sustainability, and the centrality of fans," said Giovanni Malago, the FIGC president.

"We identify with a model of dialogue, listening, and shared responsibility that has, until now, allowed soccer to grow, innovate and at the same time defend its founding principles."

Infantino has faced growing pressure since launching this summer's now-abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which involved selling stakes in a company controlling commercial rights to the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The proposal was withdrawn following widespread opposition, but several national associations and continental governing bodies have continued to question Infantino's leadership.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF (for North, Central America, and Caribbean football) later issued a joint letter accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception" and called for a fully independent review of the abandoned proposal.

Several national federations, including those of England, Wales, and Ireland, have also withdrawn their support for his reelection.

Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, is reportedly planning to seek reelection at the FIFA Congress in Morocco next March.