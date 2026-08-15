Atletico Madrid sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham on deal until 2031

Atletico Madrid on Saturday completed the signing of Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, with the center-back joining the Spanish club on a contract until June 30, 2031.

The deal is reportedly worth €40 million ($46.2 million), with Tottenham also retaining a 15% sell-on clause. Romero becomes Atletico's fourth signing of the summer as Diego Simeone continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season.



The 28-year-old arrives after five seasons in north London, where he made 156 appearances, scored 13 goals and provided seven assists. He played a key role in Tottenham's 2024-25 UEFA Europa League triumph, earning both the tournament's Player of the Season award and the man-of-the-match honor in the final as Spurs lifted their first European trophy in 31 years.



In an official statement, Atletico described Romero as an experienced, physical and authoritative defender with outstanding leadership qualities. The Argentina international completed his medical in Madrid before signing his long-term contract at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.



Romero began his professional career with Belgrano before spells at Genoa, Juventus and Atalanta, where he was named Serie A's Best Defender during the 2020-21 campaign. He joined Tottenham on loan in 2021 before the move was made permanent.



A 58-cap Argentina international, Romero has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the Finalissima, while also helping Argentina finish runners-up at the 2026 World Cup.



In a farewell message to Tottenham supporters, Romero thanked the club's fans, teammates and staff for five memorable years.



"I always gave everything. I defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart," he wrote on US social media company X. "I'm leaving the club, but a part of my heart will always remain here."