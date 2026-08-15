INTER SIGN ENGLANDS SPENCE FROM TOTTENHAM

Inter Milan have signed England international winger Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a contract running until ⁠June 30, 2031, ⁠the Serie A club said on Saturday.

British media reported that Italian champions Inter paid ⁠around £30 million ($40.59 million) for the 26-year-old.

"The English wing-back, born in 2000, joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer; Spence has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2031," the club said ⁠in ⁠a statement.

Spence departs from North London after four years, where he made 85 appearances and won the Europa League. Limited first-team opportunities saw him spend time on loan at Stade Rennais, ⁠Leeds United and Genoa before eventually establishing himself at Spurs.

The England international was also part of Thomas Tuchel's squad at the 2026 World Cup, making eight appearances, including ⁠in ‌England's ‌victory in the third-place ⁠playoff.

At Inter, Spence ‌will link up with defender John Stones, who joined the ⁠Italian club on ⁠a two-year contract after leaving Manchester ⁠City.









