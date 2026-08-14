New Zealand’s football federation withdraws support for Infantino

New Zealand's football federation has withdrawn its support for under-fire FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a break with the wider Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).



New Zealand Football (NZF), the country's national governing body, has confirmed it will not back the incumbent president, who is losing global support rapidly over his aborted plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup to private investors, when he seeks re-election next year.



Support for Infantino has already been withdrawn by European governing body UEFA, the North and Central American confederation CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), while a number of individual associations including England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have also confirmed they will not back the president.



New Zealand are the only member of the OFC, which represents 11 mainly island nations in the Pacific, to have withdrawn support.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and South American governing body CONMEBOL have backed Infantino to win a fourth presidential term at the FIFA Congress in March.



A statement from the NZF said: "New Zealand Football (NZF) today announced that it has formally withdrawn its support for the candidature of Gianni Infantino as FIFA President at the 2027 FIFA Congress.



"In addition, NZF is also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme.



"After careful consideration, NZF has formed the view that decisions and actions within FIFA have contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football, and that an independent review is required to restore confidence and trust.



"NZF believes this point in time represents an opportunity for all FIFA member associations to advocate for stronger governance, accountability and transparency which are fundamental in maintaining confidence of the administration of the global game."



