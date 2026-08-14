Cleveland Cavaliers deal G Dennis Schroder to Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers are sending veteran guard Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Tre Mann, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The move creates roster and financial flexibility for ⁠the Cavaliers, who continue to ⁠attempt to lure James Harden back into the fold, along with pursuing free agents forwards Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga.

Schroder signed a three-year, $44.4 million contract ⁠with the Sacramento Kings in July 2025. He will earn a base salary of $14.81 million in 2026-27 and the tax savings with his departure will keep the Cavs well under the second apron of the luxury tax threshold.

The well-traveled Schroder started his career with Atlanta in 2013-14, when current Hornets' president Jeff Peterson and coach Charles Lee were with the Hawks' organization.

The Hornets will be Schroder's twelfth ⁠stop, ⁠one shy of Ish Smith's record of playing for 13 teams.

Schroder, who will be 33 next month, played his first five seasons in Atlanta and the Charlotte jersey will be his 11th different one over the last nine seasons.

He played in 30 games for the Cavaliers after competing in 40 for Sacramento last season. Although he ⁠averaged 8.2 points per game for the Cavs, his season average was 10.8 ppg. Schroder has averaged in double figures in all but his rookie season.

For his career, Schroder has played in 912 games and made 441 starts, averaging 13.7 points per game and 4.9 assists per contest. Schroder averaged a ⁠career-high ‌19.4 points ‌for the Hawks in 2017-18 and ⁠finished second in Most Improved Player balloting ‌when he averaged 18.9 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019-20.

Mann, 25, averaged 5.5 points ⁠per game in 53 outings with ⁠Charlotte last season. He spent two-plus seasons in Oklahoma City (2021-23) ⁠and was dealt to Charlotte during the 2023-24 campaign.

Mann has played in 234 games (60 starts) and averages 8.5 points per game.







