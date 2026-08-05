Fenerbahçe beat Sturm Graz 2-0 in Champions League qualifier

Istanbul side Fenerbahçe defeated Austria's Sturm Graz 2-0 on Wednesday to take control of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie.

Anderson Talisca opened the scoring in the 10th minute after collecting a pass from Kerem Aktürkoğlu, creating space inside the penalty area and firing home at Fenerbahçe's Chobani Stadium.

In the final minutes of the first half, from a corner kick taken by Marco Asensio with a short pass, Mason Greenwood received the ball outside the penalty area, created space for himself, and sent the ball into the net with a shot to the near post, doubling Fenerbahçe's lead in the 45th minute and scoring his first goal for the Turkish side.

Fenerbahçe dominated the first half with overwhelming ball possession and pressure against the Austrian side. As the second half started, Sturm Graz probed the Yellow Canaries defense early on, pressing to get back into the game.

Both sides failed to get a convincing upper hand over each other in the remainder of the second half. Fenerbahçe's offensive line slowed down their tempo and Sturm Graz could not break their defense, unable to get over Milan Skriniar's coordinated wall.

The second leg will be played in Austria on Aug. 11, with the winner advancing to the Champions League playoff round.