Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez advances to 2nd round of Canadian Open

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Canadian Open.

World No. 52 Sönmez defeated Canada's Rebecca Marino 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets at the tournament in Toronto.

The opening set remained closely contested before Sönmez secured the decisive advantage to take it 7-5. She maintained her momentum in the second set, overcoming Marino and the support of the home crowd to complete the victory without dropping a set.

The result continued Sönmez's progress on the women's tour and secured her a meeting with Greece's Maria Sakkari in the next round.

Sakkari, currently ranked 33rd in the world, will present another significant test for the Turkish player as she seeks a place in the tournament's third round.

The Canadian Open is among the most prestigious events on the WTA calendar below the four Grand Slam tournaments and brings together many of the world's leading players.