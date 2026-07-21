FIFA investigates on-field brawl after Spain-Argentina World Cup final

FIFA announced Monday that it had launched an investigation into the brawl that erupted after the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

"Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the Fifa World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC), the Fifa Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents," FIFA said in a statement.

At the end of the game, Argentina's Leandro Paredes appeared to grab Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat and push Gavi to the ground, while Nahuel Molina appeared to strike Rodri. Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also seen apparently striking Dani Olmo.

It was initially reported that referee Slavko Vincic had shown Paredes a red card after the final whistle.

However, FIFA later confirmed to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action had been recorded against Paredes at the time.

Molina later confronted Rodri, who was also involved in a verbal exchange with his former Manchester City teammate Nicolas Otamendi.

FIFA is also examining Argentina's conduct after its semifinal victory over England, when players celebrated with a banner proclaiming "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Malvinas are Argentine) — the Spanish name Argentina uses for the Falkland Islands, the South Atlantic archipelago administered by Britain.

After Argentina's 2-1 victory, Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso held the banner, which had been brought into Atlanta Stadium by supporters.

The display prompted criticism from British officials, who called on FIFA to investigate whether the players had violated rules prohibiting political messages during official competitions.

FIFA prohibits players and teams from making political statements, meaning fines or suspensions could be issued as part of the broader investigation.



