Spain dethrone incumbent Argentina to be crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match Spain against Argentina, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 19 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

Spain dethroned incumbent champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time Sunday to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.

Spain looked the more adventurous side throughout the opening half. Lamine Yamal forced an early save from Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with their best chance so far, while Lionel Messi kept unusually quiet.

It turned out to be a cagey first half in New Jersey, with the two sides heading into the break goalless. The European champions did an excellent job of containing Messi, limiting Argentina to no attempts on goal.

Spain produced some slick passages of one-touch football before the interval, carving through Argentina's midfield on several occasions, but the defending champions emerged with far greater intensity after the restart. Lionel Scaloni's side pressed aggressively from the outset of the second half, much to the delight of their vocal supporters, who created a relentless atmosphere throughout the match.

La Roja continued to pile on the pressure however, winning a succession of corners and pinning Argentina deep inside their own half. But despite enjoying long spells of possession, they still struggled to carve out clear-cut chances against a disciplined and resilient Argentine defense that withstood every test.

Spain was utterly dominant in the second half, but the goalless stalemate continued, forcing the game to extra time.

Argentina dug deep but had yet to offer much as an attacking force, with Spain controlling possession and carving out several decent chances. La Albiceleste's task was made even more difficult after Enzo Fernandez's late red card brought them down a man.

As it increasingly looked like it would go to penalty shootouts, it was Ferran Torres's goal in the 106th minute that gave Spain the lead it had been pushing for. Pedro Porro sent the ball to the back post and Nico Williams kept it alive, nodding down in front of Torres, who lashed it into the roof for a superb finish.

Torres's late goal gave Spain its second title, 16 years after Andres Iniesta did the same in 2010.