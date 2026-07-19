Death toll at 5,119 in Venezuela earthquakes

The death toll from last month's back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 5,119, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday.

Rodriguez posted a table on US social media platform X, indicating that 16,740 victims were injured in the powerful tremors.

He said authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 107 temporary camps housing 21,470 people, while 18,000 remain without permanent housing.

The quakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that collapsed, he said.

The government also recorded 1,350 aftershocks.

The twin earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck the South American nation June 24.









