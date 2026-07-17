Swiss World Cup hero Manzambi joins Aston Villa from Freiburg

Aston Villa have signed attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi from Freiburg, the Premier League club said on ⁠Friday, after the ⁠Switzerland international impressed at the World Cup where he finished as the country's top ⁠goal-scorer.

Manzambi scored three goals and provided two assists as Switzerland reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 before losing 3-1 to Argentina.

Manzambi joined Freiburg's youth academy in 2023 and was ⁠promoted ⁠to the senior team a year later. He went on to make 58 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring nine goals.

He played a key role in Freiburg's run to ⁠their first major European final as the German side finished runners-up to Villa in the Europa League.

"Manzambi will take the No.44 shirt, the number he wore for ⁠the ‌Bundesliga ‌side when he faced ⁠Villa in Istanbul," ‌the club said in a statement.

Aston Villa open their ⁠Premier League campaign ⁠at Brighton on August 23.









