News Sports Slaven Bilic appointed as new Croatia coach

Slaven Bilic appointed as new Croatia coach

Slaven Bilić has returned as Croatia's head coach following Zlatko Dalić's departure after the World Cup. The 57-year-old previously managed the national team between 2006 and 2012.

Slaven Bilic has been appointed as the new head coach of Croatia.



The 57-year-old previously led the team between 2006 and 2012 and his appointment comes following the departure of Zlatko Dalic in the aftermath of the team's World Cup exit.



Croatia finished second in Group L, one point behind England, but were knocked out of the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the last 32.



"I have the complete confidence in our players, and it is my responsibility to bring energy, ambition, and determination to ensure that Croatia remains among football's elite," Bilic said in a post on the Croatian Football Federation's X account.



"I am genuinely happy to start this challenge and I feel fully prepared for it – as a more mature and experienced coach than in 2006, yet with the same motivation and desire to see Croatia stay powerful, bold, and successful."



Bilic won 44 international caps as a central defender, scoring three goals and featuring at Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.









