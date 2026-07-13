Warriors forward Green details LeBron recruiting pitch

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green detailed his recruiting pitch to LeBron James on his podcast on Sunday, hoping to play alongside the NBA all-time scoring leader next season.

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player, has announced he will leave the Los Angeles Lakers, with a fistful of teams seen as logical spots to be the next home for the 41-year-old forward.

Much of the talk about James going to the Warriors centers on his desire to play with longtime friend Stephen Curry and how he might enjoy Warriors coach Steve Kerr, both alongside him on the 2024 USA gold medal team at the Paris Olympics.

Green spent time with James recently, and said he took the chance to make his move on luring James to Golden State.

"I'd be remiss if I don't take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there," Green said. "I'd be crazy if we're together for x amount of days and at no point am I like 'Yo, we need to chop it up. What the hell going on? What we doing?'

"Of course I did that and of course the pitch was crazy. Does it change anything? Does it make anything happen? I don't know. I hope so."

Green, a 36-year-old forward, is a four-time NBA champion and was on the Rio and Tokyo Olympic gold medal teams.

Green said he does not think James has made a decision yet about his future club but said he thought his words might make James think about what life would be like with the Warriors.

"With the things I shared in it, it's definitely going to make the brain work a little bit," Green said in the podcast.

"I don't think there's a decision that has been made but if there was, it will make you think twice about it."

James has also been seen as looking at his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, past clubs he has led to NBA titles, plus the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.









