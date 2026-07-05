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Mbappe penalty sends France past Paraguay into World Cup quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappé scored from the spot to give France a tight 1-0 win against Paraguay on Saturday, which was enough to lead his nation to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Reuters SPORTS
Published July 05,2026
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MBAPPE PENALTY SENDS FRANCE PAST PARAGUAY INTO WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty earned France a hard-fought 1-0 ⁠win over ⁠Paraguay in the World Cup last 16 in scorching heat ⁠on Saturday, sending them into a quarter-final against Morocco.

In an ill-tempered, cagey match, France found the breakthrough in the 70th ⁠minute ⁠after substitute Desire Doue was tripped by Diego Gomez during a run into the box.

The referee awarded the ⁠penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappe converted the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The ⁠goal ‌was ‌Mbappe's seventh of ⁠the World ‌Cup, drawing him level with Argentina's ⁠Lionel Messi ⁠as the tournament's ⁠top scorer.