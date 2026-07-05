Mbappe penalty sends France past Paraguay into World Cup quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty earned France a hard-fought 1-0 ⁠win over ⁠Paraguay in the World Cup last 16 in scorching heat ⁠on Saturday, sending them into a quarter-final against Morocco.

In an ill-tempered, cagey match, France found the breakthrough in the 70th ⁠minute ⁠after substitute Desire Doue was tripped by Diego Gomez during a run into the box.

The referee awarded the ⁠penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappe converted the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The ⁠goal ‌was ‌Mbappe's seventh of ⁠the World ‌Cup, drawing him level with Argentina's ⁠Lionel Messi ⁠as the tournament's ⁠top scorer.







