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News Sports Turkish club Galatasaray's 2026-2027 season kits unveiled

Turkish club Galatasaray's 2026-2027 season kits unveiled

Galatasaray has revealed its Puma-designed 2026-2027 kits, showcasing the club's five stars side by side on the iconic striped jersey for the first time. This star layout will be standard across all kit variations this season.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published July 04,2026
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TURKISH CLUB GALATASARAYS 2026-2027 SEASON KITS UNVEILED

Galatasaray football team's new jerseys for the 2026-2027 season have been unveiled.

On the Puma-produced jerseys, Galatasaray's five stars appear side by side on the iconic striped shirt for the first time, with the same star arrangement to be featured on all kits throughout the season.

The home and alternate kits feature the Galatasaray-branded "Welcome To Hell" slogan on the back of the neck, while the away kit displays the message "The Team of Firsts and Bests."

Galatasaray's home, away, and alternate kits for the 2026-2027 season are now available to fans at PUMA and GSStore outlets, as well as on GSStore.org and PUMA.com.