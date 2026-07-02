Balogun scores and sees red as US beat Bosnia 2-0

Folarin Balogun scored but was sent off as the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

The co-hosts' first World Cup knockout victory in nearly a quarter-century -- and only their second ever -- sets up a clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday.

Balogun's goal on the stroke of half-time had sent the crowd in California into delirium, with some 30 million Americans expected to be watching coverage of the blockbuster clash across the nation.

But the striker saw red as VAR intervened following a nasty clash with Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic. Yet even with the US forced into a 10-man rearguard action, Malik Tillman curled in a free kick to secure the win.

"The guys had to dig in deep. It didn't go exactly to plan with the red card, but that just shows what a good team we are," said US forward Christian Pulisic.

US supporters had flocked into the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in festive mood, their exuberant confidence summed up by the traditional pre-match fighter jet flyover in the bright California skies.

Bosnia's tactics were made clear from the kickoff -- an immediate long ball -- while the US defense quickly camped out on the halfway line.

Still, Bosnia had the best early chances. Forty-year-old captain Edin Dzeko held up a launched pass from his goalkeeper and laid it off for Ermedin Demirovic, who shot right at Matt Freese.

US pressure began to tell. Balogun had a decent penalty shout for a clumsy Amar Dedic tackle waved away. Soon after the American striker had the ball in the net, but was offside.

The crowd's nerves were soon soothed, as Balogun scored in the 45th minute.

US captain Tim Ream intercepted a Bosnian goal kick, swiftly playing it to Tillman. His through ball deflected into the path of Balogun, who tucked it away.

Seconds before half-time, another Balgoun shot from the six-yard line clipped the crossbar.

Early in the second half, Dzeko limped off and Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez made a triple substitution.

A younger, more mobile front line featuring US-raised Esmir Bajraktarevic immediately pressed higher and faster.

In the 64th minute, Balogun was shown a straight red after VAR review after he was harshly judged to have stamped on Muharemovic's foot.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino used the hydration break to gather his squad on the field, rallying his outnumbered troops to hold out.

"We need to show that we are a team, that we are united," the coach later recounted telling his players.

"That was the moment to show to everyone, and to show ourselves, that it is not only an empty word when we say that we are a 'family.'"

Despite his team suddenly being on the backfoot, Pulisic had the ball in the net but was offside.

In the 82nd minute, the US won a free kick on the edge of the Bosnian box. Tillman curled it over the wall and past Nikola Vasilj, whose fingertips could not keep it out.

The Americans rode out a nervy 10 minutes of stoppage time, substitute Ermin Mahmic's shot flashing inches wide.

But they ultimately sealed a historic win, keeping alive their World Cup journey on home soil, as "USA" chants and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" reverberated around the arena that hosted this year's Super Bowl.

"I'm feeling so proud about the team. Very proud," said Pochettino.

"No easy game in the World Cup -- you cannot find an easy game -- and I think today, in the way that we played, it is not only the victory. It's the way that we earned the victory that is so important."

For Serbia, disappointment was mixed with pride in having reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time.

"I told them in the locker room, this is a result that we should celebrate," said Barbarez.









