Mexico beat Ecuador to end 40-year World Cup knockout drought at home

Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 at a roaring Estadio Azteca on Tuesday to advance into the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 and secure their first knockout-stage win since 1986.

A lightning delay of about an hour pushed back kickoff, but it did little to quiet a charged home crowd in Mexico City, with El Tri quickly taking control once the whistle blew.

Julian Quinones opened the scoring with a standout strike in minute 22 before Raul Jimenez doubled the lead nine minutes later, putting the co-hosts firmly in command before halftime.

Mexico's only previous World Cup knockout win also came at the Azteca in 1986, when they defeated Bulgaria by the same 2-0 scoreline during the last tournament hosted by the country.

This year's expanded 48-team format means Mexico are not yet in the quarterfinals after their victory Tuesday. They will next face either England or the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Azteca on Sunday, with a place in the last eight at stake.

Mexico have now lost only twice in 89 competitive matches at the Azteca, winning 70. They remain unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches played in Mexico City.

Javier Aguirre's side also extended its defensive record, becoming just the fourth team in World Cup history to win their first four matches of a tournament without conceding a goal.

For Ecuador, the defeat ended a campaign that had raised expectations after a surprise win over Germany in their final group match.

They finished the match with 10 men after defender Piero Hincapie was sent off in second-half stoppage time under a new rule penalizing players for covering their mouths while speaking to opponents.





