LeBron James to leave Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers to continue his career elsewhere, his agent Rich Paul said on Tuesday.

Having recently completed his 23rd season in the NBA and his eighth with the Lakers, ESPN reported that his agent, Rich Paul, said James intends to play his 24th season with a different team, without specifying which one.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss thanked James in a statement on Tuesday, saying: "LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold."

Buss wished him all the best in the future and stated: "He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

The announcement comes just before the NBA's free agency period is set to begin, when high-profile player movement is traditionally frequent.





