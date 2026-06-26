Russia, Belarus weightlifters can compete in all age groups: Federation

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Friday it has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions across all age groups in accordance with applicable eligibility criteria and requirements.

The decision followed International Olympic Committee recommendations on the principles of neutrality in sport and the importance of providing athletes with fair opportunities to compete at the highest international level.

"The IWF remains committed to promoting fair competition, safeguarding the integrity of the sport, and ensuring that athletes have the opportunity to compete in an environment that respects the principles of neutrality, inclusion, and excellence," the federation said.

Participation restrictions had previously been lifted for youth and junior age-group weightlifters from Russia and Belarus in January, the federation added.

The IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be barred from international competitions in late February 2022, days after the start of Russian-Ukraine war. It later recommended in March 2023 that athletes from both countries could enter international competitions as Individual Neutral Athletes, while stating that those "who actively support the war cannot compete."

On May 7, the IOC Executive Board said it no longer recommended restrictions on Belarusian athletes or teams in events governed by international federations and organizers, lifting its previous participation conditions.





