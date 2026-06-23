Argentina beat Austria 2-0 as Messi scores twice after early penalty miss

Argentina beat Austria 2-0 in its second Group J match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday as Lionel Messi rebounded from an early penalty miss to score both goals.

Argentina was awarded a penalty after a VAR review in the 5th minute when Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the box, but Messi sent his spot kick wide three minutes later.

Messi threatened again in the 19th minute, but Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager denied him after the Argentina captain broke into the penalty area.

Schlager came to Austria's rescue again in the 32nd minute, rushing off his line to stop Enzo Fernandez after a through ball from Messi before Kevin Danso cleared Messi's follow-up effort off the goal line.

Argentina finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Facundo Medina drilled a low cross into the box and Messi swept a first-time finish into the net.

Austria nearly equalized after the break, but Emiliano Martinez saved Marcel Sabitzer's free kick in the 55th minute.

The Austrians came closest in stoppage time when Danso redirected Sabitzer's free kick across the area, but Patrick Wimmer's header drifted narrowly wide in the second-half injury time.

Argentina sealed the victory two minutes later after Julian Alvarez's shot was parried by Schlager into the path of Leandro Paredes, who squared the ball to Messi.

The forward beat his marker before firing into the net to complete his brace and secure Argentina's 2-0 victory.

















