Germany into World Cup last 32 after late comeback, Curacao shock Ecuador

Germany booked their place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a dramatic injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday as a heroic goalkeeping performance helped tiny Curacao clinch their first ever point in a goalless draw with Ecuador.

Substitute Deniz Undav was Germany's saviour, scoring a 68th-minute equaliser before calmly slotting his second in the fourth minute of stoppage time to settle an enthralling game in Toronto.

The result marks the first time since 2014 that Germany have reached the knockout rounds after back-to-back first-round eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"This is exactly what we hoped for and I'm very happy for my team," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Germany's come-from-behind victory was made even sweeter later on Saturday as Curacao -- the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the World Cup with just 160,000 inhabitants -- dug deep to secure a shock 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Kansas City.

The result means the Germans win Group E with a game to spare.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero, keeping out a record 15 shots -- the most ever saves in a game that did not involve extra time -- as the underdogs secured their first ever World Cup point.