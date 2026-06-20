News Sports Montella looks for positives after 62 chances but no goals

Montella looks for positives after 62 chances but no goals

Türkiye has been knocked out of the World Cup without scoring, despite racking up 62 goal attempts across their first two games. Following a 2-0 opening loss to Australia, Friday's 1-0 defeat to Paraguay confirmed their exit. Vincenzo Montella’s men dominated possession and chances in both matches, but their failure to finish leaves them playing only for pride in Thursday's Group D finale against the US.

DPA SPORTS Published June 20,2026 Subscribe

Türkiye had 62 attempts at goal in their first two World Cup matches but have been eliminated without scoring.



The 1-0 loss to Paraguay on Friday followed the 2-0 reverse to Australia. The Turks dominated the chances in both games, but a lack of a cutting edge means their Group D finale against co-hosts the US on Thursday is only about pride for Vincenzo Montella's men.



The Italian coach tried to sound upbeat about his squad in Santa Clara, despite Paraguay playing with 10 men for a half after Miguel Almirón fell foul of FIFA's new rules against players covering their mouths when speaking.



"They need to come out of the dressing room sad because we are all sad, but they need to leave the dressing room with their heads held high," Montella said.



"They've got nothing to hold against themselves in terms of their behaviour or their commitment. I'm sure that this lesson will certainly allow us to improve as a team. This disappointment, this bitterness – we will improve as a team going forward."



The lack of a top-quality striker will haunt the Turks, who were making their first men's World Cup appearance since finishing third in 2002.



FIFA's decision to switch to head-to-head rather than goal difference as the first tie-breaker in groups with teams level on points has also cost Turkey dear.



Despite the eight best third-placed teams going through to the last 32 in another FIFA change at this expanded tournament, Turkey cannot lift themselves off bottom spot due to their two losses - even with a handsome win over group winners the US in Los Angeles.









