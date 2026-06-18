Turkish national football team holds 1st training session in US city of San Jose

Türkiye's national football team held its first training session in San Jose, California after arriving in the city ahead of its second match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage against Paraguay.

The match will be played on Saturday at 0300GMT.

The training session at San Jose Park was conducted under head coach Vincenzo Montella, with the first 15 minutes open to the media.

All players took part in the session with the squad.

The session began with running drills and continued with station-based exercises. The closed portion of the training focused on tactical work for the Paraguay match.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu also watched the training.

Türkiye will hold its final training session before the Paraguay match on Friday at 0045GMT at San Jose Park.



