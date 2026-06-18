Colombia triumphs over debutants Uzbekistan at World Cup

Colombia triumphed with a 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan in their Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Azteca Stadium in Mexico.

Colombia opened the scoring through Daniel Munoz in the 40th minute. The right-back delivered the finishing touch from inside the box, continuing Colombia's streak of never having a goalless World Cup match.

La Tricolor continued its high-energy game throughout the first half, creating chances down the wings against a struggling Uzbekistan.

However, the balance is upset when Uzbekistan scores its first World Cup goal, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev finishing off Eldor Shomurodov's volley in the 60th minute to level the game.

However, Uzbekistan's moment was also short-lived. Luis Diaz restored Colombia's lead in the 65th minute, surprising the Uzbek defense with a strong shot that bounces off goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov and into the net.

Uzbekistan pressed hard to level the game, but Jaminton Campaz sealed the deal for La Tricolor in the 90+9th minute with a powerful header to secure victory.

As a result of the game, Colombia rose to the top of Group K while Uzbekistan sank to the bottom.



