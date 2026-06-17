Messi becomes first player to make sixth World Cup appearance

Football legend Lionel Messi has become the first player to make a sixth World Cup appearance as he started Argentina's opening match at this year's tournament against Algeria on Tuesday.



It's also his 200th appearance for the national team, with which he won the World Cup title in Qatar four years ago.



The mark can be equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo if he plays for Portugal against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.



Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has also travelled for his sixth World Cup but was only on the bench during his team's 2-0 win over South Africa last week.



Messi made his World Cup debut at the age of 17 in 2006 in Germany during Argentina's 6-0 win against Serbia and Montenegro, a match in which he scored a goal.

