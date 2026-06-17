'Football is for everybody' - Senegal star angry over fan travel ban

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly spoke out against a US travel ban that has limited the number of fans who can cheer on his side at the World Cup



US President Donald Trump instituted partial travel bans on Senegal, Ivory Coast, Iran and Haiti in December despite his country co-hosting the World Cup and knowing those nations could qualify.



There were exemptions for sports people and close family, but it has left a sour taste with Koulibaly.



"The federation did the work for us to have parents or our close family with us," he told The Athletic after a 3-1 loss to France in their opener.



"But it's true that some supporters couldn't fly to America. I think that every team can have their people, so I don't understand why people from Africa cannot have their people."



The exuberant Senegal fans that did make it to the New Jersey stadium made themselves seen and heard. Some will have come from those already living in the US or having other passports.



Off the pitch, the World Cup has been dominated by visa and entry issues. Football governing body FIFA has said it has no power to change national laws.



Koulibaly added: "I don't want to speak about politics or something like this. I just want to speak about football, enjoy football, and I think football is for everybody.



"I just want to tell this and I hope that the situation will be OK, but for me the most important is that we have to play for our people."



