EVERY SECOND COUNTS - GERMANYS NAGELSMANN REFOCUSES ON IVORY COAST

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has ended Germany's leisure time after their flying World Cup start and says there is no time to lose ahead of Saturday's first real test against Ivory Coast in Toronto.



The 7-1 thumping of Curaçao has set up the four-times winners for early progression to the knock-outs if they beat the Ivorians, who also won their opener 1-0 against Ecuador.



Nagelsmann told reporters on Tuesday that there is no reason "to put our feet up now."



Even after 10 international wins in a row, training will be just as intense as ever.



"We are preparing with focus," Nagelsmann said. "We have to use every moment to take steps in our development."



After the brief distraction of family visits and time off, the German base is again all about football. "And we have to use every second," the coach added.



The 38-year-old also said his 1,000-day milestone in the job this week was a side issue.



"1,000 days is nice, I'm pleased about it. I didn't even know, thanks for the info. But it is actually not about my goals, it is about our goal to play a good World Cup," Nagelsmann replied.



"I do think we are on the right path. Even so, there are things we have to do better against even better opponents. But those are things that are possible and achievable."