Messi, Ronaldo set to play in World Cup for 6th time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to make their sixth World Cup appearances, which are currently being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Argentina will face Algeria at Kansas City Stadium in Group J, while Portugal will play against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Houston Stadium in a Group K game.

Before the tournament, the players who have appeared in all World Cup tournaments in the 2000s are attracting attention.

Lionel Messi, the 38-year-old Argentinian striker who left his mark on world football in the 2000s, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portuguese footballer, will also participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their 6th appearance in the tournament and setting a historic record.