Late strike denies Saudi Arabia victory in World Cup opener against Uruguay

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay played to a 1-1 draw at Miami Stadium on Monday, as neither side managed to secure a decisive victory in their opening Group H encounter.

Saudi defender Abdulelah Alamri broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, pouncing on a rebound after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved a header from Mohamed Kanno following a corner kick.

Uruguay intensified their offensive efforts in the second half, with Manuel Ugarte striking the post from outside the penalty area in the 60th minute. The South American side eventually found an equalizer at the 80-minute mark when 26-year-old Maxi Araujo capitalized on a parried header from Federico Vinas, finishing with a left-footed strike from a tight angle.

Despite Uruguay registering 11 total shots on target and dominating late possession, they could not find a winning goal.

As the Asian and South American representatives played to a draw, all teams in Group H finished their opening matches with one point each. Earlier in the day, Spain and Cape Verde shared a point in a 0-0 draw.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, continues through July 19, with the final scheduled for New Jersey New York Stadium.