France win as Mbappe ignites World Cup opener

France shook themselves awake after a sleepy first half on Tuesday ⁠to beat ⁠Senegal 3-1 in the New York/New Jersey Stadium for a perfect start to ⁠their World Cup campaign.

While the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half of the Group I match, the second period was a different matter as French ⁠class ⁠ultimately proved the difference.

Inevitably, it was France captain Kylian Mbappe who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute for a record-equalling 57th ⁠goal for his country.

Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappe broke Olivier Giroud's record with his 58th France goal thanks to a ⁠scorching ‌strike ‌from outside the box ⁠deep into added ‌time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye's consolation strike ⁠for Senegal. Iraq ⁠play Norway in Boston in ⁠Group later on Tuesday.







