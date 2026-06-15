Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde

Cape Verde pulled off a World Cup shock by holding Spain to a 0-0 ⁠draw in the ⁠opening game of Group H on Monday, where the European champions and one of ⁠the tournament favourites could find no way past the debutants and their keeper Vozinha.

Despite dominating possession, Spain's first real threat came late in the opening half when Ferran Torres somehow smashed a close-range shot off ⁠the ⁠bar and Cape Verde keeper Vozinha tipped over Mikel Oyarzabal's header from the rebound.

Vozinha also denied Torres and Aymeric Laporte to keep the game goalless at the break and even the ⁠introduction of winger Lamine Yamal failed to inspire Spain to victory.

A dogged Cape Verde side held on for a famous point in their first-ever World Cup game ⁠and ‌even created ‌late chances of their ⁠own as they ‌threatened to cause an even bigger upset. The other ⁠two teams in ⁠Group H, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, ⁠meet in Miami later on Monday.







