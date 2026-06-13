'Soccer Capital of America' Kansas City welcomes big guns to bases

Kansas City calls itself the 'Soccer Capital of America' and there is a good chance the World Cup champions will have called the Midwest metropolis home this June and July.



England, Argentina and the Netherlands are all based in and around the city, with minnows Algeria also in the area for the 48-team tournament which kicked off on Thursday.



Kansas City was only awarded host-city status when it stepped in following Chicago's withdrawal. But it is big on the football scene, having invested almost $700million in infrastructure, with Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City and National Women's Soccer League outfit KC Current having purpose-built stadiums.



The Inn at Meadowbrook will be England's home as Thomas Tuchel's side try to add a second star to the shirt, with training based at Swope Soccer Village – the home of Sporting Kansas City's second team.



The Football Association wanted the Compass Minerals National Performance Center to be England's base, but lost out to Argentina due to the defending champions playing in the city.



The Netherlands are using KC Current's facilities while Algeria are based at the University of Kansas.



"It is a powerful endorsement of the investments in our region and proof that the global game has become part of the fabric of life here," the chief executive of KC2026, Pam Kramer, told the Press Association.



"Kansas City has proudly earned its reputation as the Soccer Capital of America. Soccer has deep roots here."



The city is also priding itself on embracing the tournament more than any other and believes its FIFA Fan Festival will be the best in the tournament.



Around 25,000 fans flocked to the site in the shadows of the Word War I Memorial and Museum to watch the United States' opening match against Paraguay on Friday.



Organizers have attracted big-name performers to the fanfest such as Flo Rida, Sheryl Crow and The Chainsmokers.

