England training equipment stolen ahead of World Cup opener in Kansas City

England's national football team had training equipment stolen before arriving in Kansas City on Saturday, with police investigating the incident and two arrests reportedly made, media outlets said on Saturday.

The theft occurred after vehicles transporting equipment to England's training base at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City were broken into, according to BBC.

The Football Association is working to determine exactly what was taken, with footballs and boots among the items feared to be missing.

England coach Thomas Tuchel and his squad were due to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, while the equipment had been scheduled to be delivered and set up in advance.

Police officers were at the scene on Friday night and are in contact with the association regarding the investigation.

A spokesperson for Kansas City police said, "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."

According to the report, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The theft could affect preparations for England's opening World Cup match against Croatia on Wednesday at 21 British Summer Time (2000 GMT).

England's players are scheduled to hold their first full training session on Sunday.



