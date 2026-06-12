News Sports Trump wishes US team best of luck, says they can go 'all the way'

Trump wishes US team best of luck, says they can go 'all the way'

President Trump wished the U.S. men’s World Cup team good luck Friday ahead of their opener against Paraguay, speaking with the entire squad in a pre-match call.

DPA SPORTS Published June 13,2026 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump wished his nation's men's football team the best of luck ahead of their World Cup opener against Paraguay later on Friday after holding a phone call with the whole squad.



In a video posted on the co-hosts' social media channel, Trump told coach Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday: "I just called to say you are a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach. I know all about your record and your success. I think you have got a really good chance of going all the way."



Pochettino thanked Trump for the support and promised to do everything "to make you proud and all the people here in this country."



Media recently reported that Trump would not attend the stadium in Los Angeles County. A spokesman for the US State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would travel to the match.











