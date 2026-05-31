6 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza Strip

Six Palestinians, including a child and a woman, were injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas across the Gaza Strip.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement announced last October.

A medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli artillery strike that targeted the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Early Sunday, an Israeli drone targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, witnesses told Anadolu.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that the strike on the house resulted in four injuries, including a child and a woman.

In the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a tent sheltering displaced people, but no injuries were reported.

Israeli attacks have killed 930 Palestinians and injured 2,819 since a ceasefire took effect more than seven months ago, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The ceasefire halted Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.





















