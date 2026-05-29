News Sports Mourinho signs three-year contract at Real Madrid - report

Mourinho signs three-year contract at Real Madrid - report

José Mourinho has signed a contract to return as Real Madrid head coach, completing a sensational agreement that runs until June 2029, The Athletic reported Friday.

DPA SPORTS Published May 29,2026 Subscribe

Star manager José Mourinho has signed a three-year contract at Real Madrid running until 2029, The Athletic reported on Friday.



The Portuguese manager is set to return to Spain's most successful club, which he managed between 2010 and 2013. The club has not yet confirmed the news.



Mourinho won the Spanish Cup in 2011 and La Liga in 2012 during his time in Madrid.



Real president Florentino Pérez is considered a great admirer of Mourinho, whose contract with Benfica had a year to run. However, the manager had an exit clause.



With Benfica, the manager known as the "Special One" missed out on the league title this season.



The 63-year-old succeeds Álvaro Arbeloa in Madrid, who was also unable to lead them back to winning ways and ultimately ended the season without a title.



In the Champions League, the capital club were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, whilst in the league they once again came up short against arch-rivals Barcelona.



Real started the season with Xabi Alonso, but he left six months into the season after repeated reports of differences with star players such as Vinícius.









