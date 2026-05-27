BARCELONA REACH AGREEMENT WITH NEWCASTLES GORDON

Barcelona reached an agreement with Newcastle on Wednesday for the transfer of England international Anthony Gordon, the La Liga champions told AFP, confirming reports in the Spanish press.

The 25-year-old winger, who has been named in England's World Cup squad, is expected to be Barca's first summer signing, as the club looks to strengthen its attack following the departure of its veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to an internal source contacted by AFP, the Catalan giants, once again allowed to sign players without financial restrictions, had their offer of 70 million euros ($81 million) plus 10 million euros in bonuses accepted by the Premier League club.

The official announcement of Gordon's move is expected by the end of the week, the club said.

According to the Catalan press, Gordon's arrival, as a left winger who can also play centrally, does not rule out other potential attacking signings.

Born in Liverpool and developed at Everton, Gordon joined Newcastle in 2023 for around 50 million euros.

He faced Barca twice in this season's Champions League campaign, during which he scored 10 goals in 12 matches.







