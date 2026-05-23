BARCELONA POWER TO 4-0 WOMENS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL WIN OVER LYON

Barcelona forwards Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo both netted two second-half goals as their side cruised to a 4-0 win over OL Lyonnes to win the women's Champions League final on Saturday and secure a fourth European crown ⁠for the Spanish giants.

Barca had to weather a first-half ⁠storm that saw Lyon have a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review and the few chances that fell to Pajor went unpunished, but she turned on the style in the second period as her side won at a canter.

Lindsey Heaps had the ⁠ball in the net after 14 minutes when Cata Coll spilled Wendie Renard's header from a free kick, but the goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

Undeterred, Lyon continued to control the pace in the first half and for once it was Barcelona, who usually enjoy the lion's share of possession, that were left to try to win the ball back.

The French powerhouse, who are the competition's most successful team with eight titles, tried to find space in behind the Barca backline, but they struggled to get shots on target, and they would be punished for it after the break.

Barcelona broke the deadlock in the 55th minute as Patri Guijarro won the ball deep in her own half and surged forward before picking out ⁠Pajor ⁠to her right, who finished clinically from a tight angle.

Pajor added her second 14 minutes later as the Lyon defence switched off and left her alone in front of goal. The 29-year-old Polish goal-poacher blasted a pass from Esmee Brugts into the net from close range to double her side's advantage.

That strike took the wind from Lyon's sails, and there was little sign of the side that bossed possession in the first half as they struggled to get the ball forward.

Paralluelo put the game beyond doubt by blasting a superb third goal from distance in the 90th before adding another on the break three minutes ⁠later to cap off a brilliant second-half display from the Spaniards as they secured the trophy.

The travelling Barcelona fans burst into chants of "Campeones!" long before the final whistle and almost as soon as the game was over the players went to celebrate with them.

EMOTIONAL WIN FOR BARCA'S GRAHAM HANSEN

The victory was an emotional one for Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, who grew up a few hundred metres from the Ullevaal Stadium where the final was played.

"There's been a lot going on all season, so to win at home and close (out) everything we've been going ⁠through, it's amazing, ‌it's extra-special ‌to win at home in front of so many fans from Barcelona," Graham ⁠Hansen said.

"(This is) my home ground, I grew up here, I ‌know every metre of this grass, so it's very special and I can't wait to bring the team out and party tonight."

Her Norway teammate Ada Hegerberg was left with ⁠the bitter taste of defeat after Lyon missed out on securing a record-extending ⁠ninth title.

"It wasn't our day today," the 30-year-old said.

"We didn't really manage to exploit the spaces in behind ⁠them ... that's the tough part of these games, we've been privileged to enjoy so much success over the years, so we can't stand here and hang our heads when it doesn't go our way."







