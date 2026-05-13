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PSG crowned French champions again after win at second-placed Lens

PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions for the fifth year running following a decisive 2-0 road win against Lens this Wednesday. With only one game left in the season, the result mathematically eliminated Lens from the title race and solidified PSG's status at the top of French football.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 14,2026
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PSG CROWNED FRENCH CHAMPIONS AGAIN AFTER WIN AT SECOND-PLACED LENS

Paris St Germain secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 title, beating ⁠nearest challengers Lens ⁠2-0 away in their penultimate match of the league season on ⁠Wednesday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored after 29 minutes and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye added a stoppage-time strike to see PSG advance to 76 points, out of the reach of Lens, who ⁠are ⁠assured of second place on 67 points.

The championship is PSG's 14th Ligue 1 title and strengthens their status as the most successful club in French ⁠league history.

The Parisians, who will play in the Champions League final later this month, were all but assured of the title going ⁠into ‌the ‌fixture with a ⁠six-point lead over ‌Lens and a vastly superior goal difference ⁠but needed one ⁠more point to make ⁠sure.