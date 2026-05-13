PSG crowned French champions again after win at second-placed Lens

Paris St Germain secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 title, beating ⁠nearest challengers Lens ⁠2-0 away in their penultimate match of the league season on ⁠Wednesday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored after 29 minutes and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye added a stoppage-time strike to see PSG advance to 76 points, out of the reach of Lens, who ⁠are ⁠assured of second place on 67 points.

The championship is PSG's 14th Ligue 1 title and strengthens their status as the most successful club in French ⁠league history.

The Parisians, who will play in the Champions League final later this month, were all but assured of the title going ⁠into ‌the ‌fixture with a ⁠six-point lead over ‌Lens and a vastly superior goal difference ⁠but needed one ⁠more point to make ⁠sure.









